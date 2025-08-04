Wife, minor daughter among four held for killing man in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Aug 4: Police on Sunday arrested a woman, her daughter, and two other persons for allegedly killing a man in Dibrugarh.

The deceased, identified as Uttam Gogoi alias Sankai, was found dead at his residence at Lahon Gaon in Jamira. The 4 have been arrested for the alleged murder of Gogoi.

“We have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Uttam Gogoi. His wife, daughter and two others were arrested and brought to Barbaruah police station for investigation,” Dibrugarh senior superintendent of police VV Rakesh Reddy said.

The deceased person’s daughter has confessed to having committed the crime, he added. “We are investigating the matter and as per law, we will take action against all of them,” Reddy said.

Residents of Barbaruah staged a protest in front of the Barbaruah police station, demanding strict punishment against the killers.













Residents staged a protest outside Barbaruah police station (AT Photo)

One of the accused is a friend of the daughter, who is a minor and a student of class 9, another senior police officer said. “It was a long-term plan to kill the man. They had also planned to kill him earlier, but somehow it did not succeed. They were finally successful in killing him in July. We are investigating to find out the exact cause of the murder,” he said.

Deceased Gogoi’s brother said that on July 25, around 8:30 am, the family was informed that Uttam had a pressure stroke.

“I immediately rushed to his residence and found that Uttam had died. We found a piece of his ear, and an umbrella was open. We thought that it was a dacoity incident when we found the cut marks on his ear,” he said. “If my brother had died due to a pressure stroke, how could there be cut marks on his body?” he asked.

“It was a pre-planned murder. We want strict punishment against the killers,” he added.

According to police officials, Gogoi's wife and minor daughter plotted the murder by hiring two contract killers, both of whom are below the age of 18 years. "The killers were reportedly paid several lakhs of rupees and gold jewellery to commit the crime," a policeman said.













The contract killers were allegedly paid in lakhs of rupees & gold jewellery, according to the police (AT Photo)

– PTI