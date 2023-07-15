Wife allegedly poisoned to death by husband and in-laws in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jul 15: A case of homicidal poisoning has occurred in Rupohihat, in Assam's Nagaon district, resulting in the death of a woman named Fatema Khatun.

According to reports, the woman's husband and in-laws allegedly offered her a spiked drink with the intention of causing harm.

Soon after consuming it, Fatema fell severely ill and despite being taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, she unfortunately passed away.

Prior to her death, the woman informed the doctors that her husband had offered her the spiked drink, resulting in her illness. She also implicated her in-laws in the conspiracy. However, the motive behind their sinister actions is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the deceased woman's parents have filed a complaint against her husband and his family, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the incident.