How did NDA script a clean sweep in Panchayat polls? CM Sarma explains

Guwahati, May 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), has emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assam Panchayat elections, securing a commanding 76.27% of the Zila Parishad (ZP) seats.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP alone won 272 seats while AGP bagged 28, together accounting for 300 out of 397 seats. The Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha, contesting under the BJP symbol, won four seats in Goalpara, further adding to the BJP-led alliance’s tally.

Sarma credited the historic win to the unwavering trust of the people of Assam, the party’s organisational strength, and strategic coordination across alliance partners and communities.

"This victory is a reflection of the faith that the people of Assam have reposed in our governance. We couldn’t implement any schemes between the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections, yet the public voted overwhelmingly for us. That speaks volumes," he said.

Sarma highlighted that the party achieved nearly full dominance in several districts, including Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, and more. “We have won 100% of the Zila Parishad seats in multiple districts. Even in places where we didn’t win all the seats, we received substantial support,” he said.

Sarma attributed the win to grassroots communication and campaigning by the BJP-NDA.

“We campaigned only through word of mouth as we couldn’t launch any schemes due to the model code of conduct. Yet, the public stood with us. This win is rooted in trust,” Sarma explained.

The CM also acknowledged the smooth rollout of the candidate list across constituencies. “There was zero conflict within the alliance over ticket distribution, which helped us immensely,” he noted.

Sarma advocated the unified campaign strategy by BJP and its NDA allies for the success. Instead of campaigning for individual candidates, he claimed that the saffron party promoted the party as a whole. “Where four BJP candidates stood in a constituency, we asked people to vote for the BJP, not for individual names. This helped convey unity,” he added.

He also emphasised that the coordination among BJP, AGP, Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha, and Jana Shakti was a game-changer. “This teamwork gave us organisational strength on the ground,” said Sarma.

Honouring senior and elected leaders including Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, Rameshwar Teli, Kamakhya Tasa, Phanibhushan Choudhury, and Bijulee Kalita Medhi for their time and effort during camnpaigning for the polls. "They played vital roles in mobilising support", Sarma said.

Sarma also mentioned that the BJP earned votes from tea garden workers, Adivasi groups, ethnic communities, and other marginalised segments. “We have successfully penetrated and built trust among all communities,” he said.

He also added that now the BJP has set its sights firmly on the upcoming Assembly elections. “We’ve proven that we deliver, even in challenging times. Our next goal is to repeat this performance in the Vidhan Sabha elections,” the CM said confidently.

District-wise Zila Parishad wins (seats) for the NDA:

Biswanath: 12/12

Charaideo: 8/8

Dhemaji: 12/12

Dhokuakhana: 4/4

Dibrugarh: 22/22

Golaghat: 20/20

Guwahati: 6/6

Jorhat: 16/16

Kaliabor: 8/8

Majuli: 4/4

Nalbari: 11/12

North Kamrup: 12/12

Sonitpur: 20/20

Tinsukia: 22/22

Lakhimpur: 13/15

Hojai: 7/12

Morigaon: 8/12

Nagaon: 11/19

Sibsagar: 11/12

Sribhumi: 11/16

Goalpara: 10/16

Darrang: 7/12

Bajali: 4/5

Barpeta: 7/18

Bilasipara: 2/4

Bongaigaon: 8/12

Hailakandi: 3/8

South Kamrup: 6/12

Dhubri: 3/12

Mankachar: Blank