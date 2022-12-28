Why Assam's Neolithic site needs Government's attention?

Guwahati, Dec 28: Tourism in Assam has attained a commendable growth with the development and upgradation of the sector by the state government over the years. The state has been recording massive attention and footfalls over the years from across the globe in recent times.



The misty blue hills, exquisite natural beauty, enchanting wildlife, and relevant historical as well as cultural relics, are the right potential of the tourism sector of Assam. However, there are many sites of importance which are undiscovered and possess great prospect to enhance possibilities in the upliftment of tourism in the region. The Bambooti excavation site can be one of them, where one can relish the experience of the terrains as well as acquire insights about the region's past life during the era of new stone age.

Assam's last Neolithic excavation site:



The lesser known, Bambooti excavation site, in the foothills of Goalpara, is the last neolithic age cultural site in Assam. The new stone age site in the region reflects the cultural and historical aspects of ancient Assam, but has remained unidentified since ages.



Located in the Assam- Meghalaya borders, near Damra in Goalpara district, Bambooti site was discovered by late Professor Abdullah Ali Ashraf of Gauhati University, a renowned archaeologist and anthropologist. He identified the Bambooti prehistoric site on November, 2010.

The discovery of the site was based on a research which was carried out by Ali, along with young researchers where some major objects could be discovered. This includes, axes, celts, shouldered axes, scrapers or abraders. The geomorphology of the site, along with the material content, clearly indicated that Bambooti is a Neolithic habitation site which was clearly based on intensive food collection and dependent on farming activities.



The other tools recovered from the site were used for domestic purposes, predominantly for the purpose of cooking which included items found in kitchen like pitchers, cooking pots, platters, lids, earthen pots. Research stated that the objects existence can be dated back to 3000-3200 years ago, during the stone age. Besides, the discovery of the platters confirmed that the concept of making rice-cakes has been prevalent in the region since the Neolithic age.



Lower Assam's tourism potential

In Assam, the tourism sector is found limited to only certain places among central Assam, upper Assam and some southern part of the state. Not many are aware about the potential of Western part of the state in terms of tourism and as a matter of fact, most of the hidden treasures of the land are not well promoted and could not grab the attention of visitors and stakeholders. The promotion and preservation of the Bambooti hills in Goalpara, along with other relevant possibilities in Lower Assam, can help tourism well emerge in the area too.



Why does it need the Government's attention?

As observed, a huge chunk of population in the state are unaware of the existence of such an important yet interesting historical place, which has provided substantial proof about the traditional roots of Assam which started 3000-3200 years back during the new stone age era.



Surprisingly, the place has not been able to make a mark in the list of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and thus, the place of such cultural significance now needs the government's and authorities attention and should work on the preservation as well as promotion of the spot.



Besides, it has immense possibilities in the field of research too and extensive study in the spot might lead to more interesting findings of historical significance in the area.