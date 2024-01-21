‘Who would want posters of RaGa instead of Modi infront of their homes?’ Assam CM on vandalism

Guwahati, Jan 21: Reacting to the allegations of vandalism by Bharatiya Janata Party workers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that nobody wants posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hanging outside the houses of individuals instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said, “It was not the BJP workers who removed the posters of Rahul Gandhi, but the owners of the houses outside whose the posters were hung, removed them. They do not want posters of Rahul Gandhi instead of PM Modi.”

“The owners are afraid that no one would get married to their children if someone notices posters of Rahul Gandhi outside their residences,” he added.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Saturday, Congress claimed that certain miscreants damaged banners and posters promoting its ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The party released a video showing individuals allegedly removing posters featuring Congress leaders’ photos in North Lakhimpur town during the night of January 19.

Senior Congress Spokesperson Joy Prakash Das has accused a group of BJP workers of being involved in the reprehensible act.



