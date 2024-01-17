‘Who is Anand Mishra?’ asks Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 17: Amid the talks over the resignation of Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made headlines on Tuesday by asking, ‘Who is Anand Mishra?’

While speaking to the media, CM Sarma said he does not remember the names of any SPs as he is not a fan of any.

CM Sarma asserted, “SP should not have any fans, they are paid government employees. They do not play elections. How shall I remember the names of the SPs as there are so many of them. There are 36 SPs in 36 districts. They get posted, performs their duties and leave. You might remember the names because you are a fan but I don’t remember any SP names as I am not a fan of anyone. An SP with fans is not good for our system.”