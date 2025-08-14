Who can apply for Assam’s new Arms Licence Scheme? Full eligibility list here

Guwahati, August 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, launched a digital portal enabling indigenous residents of “vulnerable and remote” areas to apply for arms licences.

Unveiling the facility at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma said the initiative aims to empower indigenous communities facing genuine threats to their lives by providing “an extra layer of security”.

“This scheme is about safeguarding our indigenous people in the most vulnerable corners of Assam. With strict checks in place, we aim to provide them with a legitimate means of self-protection,” the Chief Minister said.

Applications must be submitted online via the Sewa Setu portal. The scheme lays down clear eligibility norms and stringent verification processes to ensure only genuine applicants are granted licences.

Here is the complete list of eligibility criteria:

Eligibility:

Must be a permanent citizen of Assam and an indigenous Indian citizen.

Minimum age requirement is 21 years.

Applicant should be a resident of remote and vulnerable areas and must have a credible threat to life.

No criminal record or pending complaints against the applicant.

Applicant must be mentally and physically stable.

A valid health certificate must be provided.

Must produce an arms handling experience certificate.

Process and Verification:

Applications will be submitted under Form III and verified by district authorities.

Strict scrutiny will be applied to confirm eligibility and authenticity of the claims.

The process may take a minimum of 90 days to complete.

Validity and Application Mode: