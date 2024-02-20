White Gold worth Rs 22 lakh seized in Bongaigaon, one held

Bongaigaon, Feb 20: In a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in New Bongaigaon seized white gold worth approximately Rs 22 lakh from the Rajdhani Express.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a man identified as Basant Lal, hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

The GRP apprehended Basant Lal while he was transporting the white gold from Tinsukia to Uttar Pradesh. Along with the seizure of the white gold, the police also confiscated Rs 80,000 in cash from the arrested individual.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.