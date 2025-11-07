White-breasted Waterhen spotted in Bajali wetlands, reflecting thriving biodiversity

Patacharkuchi, Nov 7: Bajali’s serene wetlands have recently welcomed a new avian visitor — the White-breasted Waterhen (Amaurornis phoenicurus). The graceful bird, easily recognised by its snowy white breast and slate-grey plumage, has been sighted in the Sikhroita Beel and Sarangpuria Beel, adding fresh vibrancy to the region’s diverse ecosystem.

Locally known as Kam Sorai, the bird’s appearance has delighted both bird watchers and villagers. “It’s heartening to see these wetlands attracting such beautiful species. Their presence shows that the ecosystem here remains healthy and alive,” said a bird enthusiast from Patacharkuchi.

Often described as the ‘silent caretakers of wetlands’, the White-breasted Waterhen plays a vital ecological role — feeding on insects, snails, and aquatic invertebrates that help maintain the natural balance of the habitat. Experts say their arrival is a promising sign that Bajali’s wetlands continue to sustain rich and thriving biodiversity.

Both Sikhroita Beel and Sarangpuria Beel have recently become important birding sites in Bajali district, known for attracting a variety of resident and migratory species. Conservationists believe that the natural vegetation and water quality of these wetlands make them ideal habitats for water-dependent birds.

With the gentle calls of the white-breasted waterhen echoing across the morning mist, Bajali’s wetlands are once again proving that when nature thrives, joy returns to the hearts of those who love it.

At present, the population of white-breasted waterhens, once seen almost everywhere across Assam, is gradually declining. The main reason behind this is the destruction of wetlands by humans, as these birds depend on such habitats for breeding and survival.

The waterhen belongs to the Rallidae family. Earlier, it was commonly known as the purple swamphen, though nowadays it is referred to as the grey-headed swamphen.

A local nature lover added that various species of migratory birds come to these wetlands in large numbers, and many of them are still to be identified. The waterhens’ arrival is a good sign for the area as it is believed as a lucky charm.





