Whereabouts of missing JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi traced outside Assam

Guwahati, August 11: The whereabouts of the missing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor, Sunil Gogoi, have reportedly been traced outside Assam, according to emerging press reports on Sunday.

According to sources in the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Gogoi is alive and has been hiding outside the state since a beheaded body, initially suspected to be his, was discovered in a field 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni, Dhakuakhana, under Lakhimpur district.

Reports also indicate that Gogoi changed his mobile number.

After more than two months of the complex case, CID sources confirmed that they have traced Gogoi's whereabouts and are preparing to launch an operation to apprehend him.

The incident began in June when a burnt, beheaded body was found in Dhakuakhana. The victim had been murdered and then allegedly set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field. The body was partially burned, and the head was severed.

Initially, the body was believed to be Gogoi’s. However, subsequent DNA testing revealed that it belonged to Jahangir Hussain, a mason who had worked with Gogoi.

Following the test results, Lakhimpur Police intensified their search for Gogoi, offering a cash reward for information leading to his capture. He is now suspected of being involved in the murder of Hussain.