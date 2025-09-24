Where he paused, he rests: Zubeen Garg’s final journey returns to Kamarkuchi

Life often weaves coincidences that feel larger than destiny itself. The story of the ‘Janakantha’, our beloved Zubeen Garg, holds such a miraculous connection – between a fleeting moment of rest during his musical journey, and his final resting place, eleven years later.

The first chapter was in 2014, while the last chapter was written on September 23, 2025. Two moments that, at first glance, seem completely unrelated. And yet, on Tuesday, an extraordinary bond revealed itself – an echo of fate that connected the journey of a singer with the journey of eternity.

On 19 September 2025, in distant Singapore, Zubeen Garg – the emperor of melodies, the irreplaceable icon of modern Assamese music – suddenly left us forever. Assam, and indeed the country, felt a silence it had never known before. Lakhs of grieving fans came forward in waves, their hearts heavy with loss, to offer their final respects. After days of mourning, his funeral was performed on September 23, 2025.

But destiny had written something profound! That very place, Kamarkuchi in the Sonapur area, where, in 2014, Zubeen had once stopped briefly after returning from a Rongali Bihu cultural programme in Jorhat– taking a moment’s rest in the early morning hours – became, eleven years later, the ground where he would take his final rest for eternity.

That earlier pause in his journey, captured by the searching lens of journalist Samsul Huda Patgiri, unknowingly foreshadowed the place of his everlasting sleep. And so, Kamarkuchi is no longer just a village, no longer just a stop along the road. It has become a sacred ground, a shrine of memory, where one of the heartbeats of Assam, Zubeen Garg, will stay forever!

What an astonishing, almost divine connection of fate! A resting place once chosen by chance in the middle of a journey has now become the eternal home of the voice that carried our joys, our sorrows, and our very identity.

Zubeen Garg, our ‘Janakantha’, did not merely sing for us –he became a part of our lives. And now, even in silence, his resting place speaks louder than words.