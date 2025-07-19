When two girls from Jorhat turned District Commissioners for a day

Jorhat, July 19: Two students from Jorhat - Sanshita Baruah and Geetashree Sharma - stepped into the shoes of the District Commissioner for a day, under a special initiative of government’s "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign.

The girls served as honorary District Commissioners, shadowing Jorhat DC Joy Shivani throughout the day and participating in official duties.

Sanshita, a Class 9 student from Pragjyotika Senior Secondary School in Titabor, and Geetashree, a postgraduate student from Chandra Kamal Baruah Commerce College, earned the rare opportunity after winning top honours in a district-level essay competition titled “If I Were the District Commissioner for a Day”.

The competition was organised by the Child Welfare Department under the Mission Shakti initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“We are incredibly proud of Sanshita and Geetashree. This initiative is meant to encourage young girls to aim higher and understand the machinery of governance up close. Today, they attended a full day of scheduled activities, from meetings to a video conference with the Chief Secretary. They also explored the CM Dashboard and learnt about how various departments work together,” said Jorhat DC Joy Shivani.

Both students expressed deep appreciation for the experience.

“I never imagined I’d be sitting in the DC’s chair, even if for a day. We saw how policies are implemented and decisions are made. It has motivated me to pursue a career in the civil services,” said Geetashree.

Sanshita described the visit as a great learning experience, saying they got to see how the district’s progress is monitored and how different departments function. “We even learnt about election processes. Jorhat is performing really well on several development parameters,” she added.

Tonmay Acharya, District Programme Coordinator of the Sakalpa Mahila Sabilikaran Kendra, explained the thought behind the initiative.

“This programme was designed to generate interest in competitive exams and public administration among girls. The essay competition saw wide participation, and the winners from two categories were given this unique opportunity to experience governance first-hand,” he said.

District officials noted that such experiential learning is instrumental in inspiring young minds, particularly girls, to think ambitiously about their future careers.