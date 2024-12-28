When Manmohan Singh opened car door for a junior Assam officer

Guwahati, Dec. 28: Imagine a Union Finance Minister stepping outside his residence to personally open the car door for a junior officer. This extraordinary moment, as recounted by former Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, perfectly captures the humility of Dr Manmohan Singh, the 13th Prime Minister of India, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92.

Recalling the incident from 1995-96, Sanjay Krishna told The Assam Tribune, “I was then the District Commissioner of Kamrup, and then Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia informed me that Dr Manmohan Singh, the Union Finance Minister at the time, wanted to meet me. For a young officer like me, it was a big deal. I went to New Delhi and met him at his office.”

"After discussing official matters, Dr Singh asked how long I’d be in Delhi and invited me to his residence for breakfast the next morning. At his home, his wife greeted me warmly, and we shared a simple breakfast of cornflakes, toast, and tea.

"As I was leaving, Dr Singh not only walked me to my car but also opened the door for me. I was stunned. Can you imagine a Union Finance Minister doing that for a junior officer? That moment was surreal and left an indelible mark on me.”

This was just one of many instances that reflected Dr Singh’s humility and grace, traits that defined his personality throughout his illustrious career. Even as Prime Minister, his demeanour was no different.

In 2005, during a high-profile meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister and senior delegates, Sanjay Krishna, then working in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), was tasked with noting the proceedings. “After the meeting which ran for an hour, Dr Singh walked up to me and asked how I was doing,” Krishna recalled. “This coming from the Prime Minister, it meant so much. These gestures set him apart.”

As a member of the PMO team, Sanjay Krishna travelled extensively with Dr Singh and witnessed the immense respect he commanded from global leaders. "He was one of the most humble individuals I’ve ever worked with — completely ego-free. Working with him was a highlight of my career,” he said.

Dr Singh, who represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha since 1991, maintained close ties with the State. In the mid-1990s, he encouraged Sanjay Krishna to submit proposals for developmental projects in Guwahati.

“He was always approachable, mild and supportive,” Krishna said. “Thanks to his guidance, several projects were initiated, including the pavilion at Latasil Ground, the building of Latasil Lower Primary School and developmental works at Madan Kamdev among others.”

Dr Singh’s contributions to Assam were far-reaching. He played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Gas Cracker Project, a milestone in the region’s industrial development.

Reflecting on Dr Singh’s legacy, Sanjay Krishna remarked, “He wasn’t just a great leader but a great human being. His humility, simplicity and dedication to public service will remain unmatched. Working with him was one of the biggest privileges of my life.”

Sanjay Krishna served as a Joint Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Director, PMO.