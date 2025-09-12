West Karbi Anglong villagers risk lives amid healthcare & infrastructure gaps

Diphu, Sept 12: In the remote and rugged landscapes of West Karbi Anglong, the quest for basic development remains a profound challenge, casting a shadow over the lives of many residents.

The Amreng MAC constituency, marked by its steep hills and treacherous connectivity, stands as a stark reminder of how neglect can stifle the aspirations of communities.

A poignant example of this struggle arises from the quaint village of Rongmanpi, which encapsulates the daily hardships faced by its inhabitants. Chati Tissopi, a frail and ailing woman, found herself in a harrowing situation that highlighted the dire state of healthcare in the region.

After experiencing a health crisis, she was forced to undergo a gruelling journey, carried on a makeshift stretcher fashioned from bamboo and tarpaulin, manoeuvring through dense jungle paths. Her destination, the Jerikinding Primary Health Centre, was crucial for her well-being, but the path to access it was laden with obstacles.

The arduous trek that Chati endured serves as a stark representation of the desperate conditions that many villagers confront on a daily basis. The lack of proper roads and reliable bridges turns what should be a routine trip for medical assistance into a perilous expedition.

Villagers often navigate across precariously constructed bamboo crossings, stretched above the fast-flowing Amreng and Am-ei rivers. Each crossing is a gamble with safety, where the risk of a fatal fall adds a layer of urgency to their challenge. Accessing even the most basic healthcare services becomes a life-threatening ordeal, highlighting the critical absence of essential infrastructure in this part of the world.

For the hill dwellers of West Karbi Anglong, life feels akin to a state of perpetual exile. The advantages and conveniences that many take for granted are luxuries beyond their reach. The isolation and neglect have given rise to mounting frustration and discontent within the community. As they face these overwhelming hardships, local leaders and everyday citizens alike have begun to voice their concerns, urgently calling for government intervention and support.

Without immediate and sustained action, the resilient residents of West Karbi Anglong will continue to confront the harsh realities wrought by neglect and indifference.

They cling to the hope that their struggles, laden with stories of endurance and courage, will finally be recognised and addressed, paving the way for the development they rightfully deserve.





By Kamal Kr Brahma