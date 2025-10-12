West Karbi Anglong villagers protests alleged takeover of fishery, religious site

Diphu, Oct 12: Tension has risen in West Karbi Anglong following an alleged attempt to illegally take over a community fishery and religious site that holds great importance for the residents.

In Jirim Gaon, under the Kherani police station, community members are upset after claims surfaced that a group led by Haraing Kramsa, a local forest officer, and Bronson Kramsa, the head of the Zirim Bazar Committee, tried to seize control of the fishery for personal benefit.

According to the residents, the fishery, located on government land, is not only a source of livelihood but also has spiritual significance for the local people.

When residents confronted the group, they reportedly faced intimidation and threats. The situation worsened when the group allegedly destroyed a worship site dedicated to Chhath Maiya, angering the Hindu community in the area.

According to reports, this incident is not the first of its kind, as Haraing Kramsa is said to be the younger brother of Sarthe Kramsa, a local political leader who has been involved in similar controversies in the past.

In response to the unrest, two official complaints have been filed against the accused individuals with the local police.

In this regard, authorities are currently investigating the matter, while community members are calling for quick action to resolve ongoing land disputes and prevent further conflicts in their region.

