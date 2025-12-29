West Bengal youth assaulted in Silchar over suspicion of being Bangladesh national

Silchar, Dec 29: A youth from Murshidabad district of West Bengal was allegedly assaulted in Silchar on Sunday after being wrongly suspected of being a Bangladesh national, triggering police action and sharp reactions from civic groups.

According to police sources and the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred around 7 am at the junction of Hospital Road and Radha Madhav Road.

The youth, identified as Rinku Saikh, had come to Silchar for business when he was intercepted by a group of youths who allegedly questioned his identity.

Despite possessing valid Indian identity documents, Saikh alleged that he was not allowed to produce them.

In his complaint lodged at Rangirkhari Police Station, he said he was forced to kneel on the road, verbally abused and physically assaulted after being labelled a “Bangladeshi”. He also claimed that he was prevented from leaving the spot.

“I was forced to kneel on the road, verbally abused, and physically assaulted after being labelled a Bangladeshi. I was also not allowed to leave. A local businessman who knew me intervened and rescued me by defusing the situation,” Saikh stated in the FIR.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

“An investigation has been initiated to identify and apprehend those involved in the assault,” he told The Assam Tribune.

The incident sparked strong reactions from several social and civic organisations, whose representatives visited the police station, met senior officials and demanded strict legal action against the attackers.

They condemned the assault as unlawful and warned against taking the law into one’s own hands based on mere suspicion.

Police officials said the matter is being taken seriously and assured that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible.