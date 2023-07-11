85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

West Bengal Poll violence: 133 people take refuge in Assam's Dhubri

By The Assam Tribune
West Bengal Poll violence: 133 people take refuge in Assams Dhubri
X

Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 11: As many as 133 people from West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam following the Panchayat Poll incident in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via twitter informed the news on Tuesday and stated that the government has provided them shelter in a relief camp along with food and medical assistance.

It may be mentioned that around 42 people were killed and many others received injuries during the panchayat poll violence.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
West Bengal Poll violence: 133 people take refuge in Assams Dhubri

Guwahati, Jul 11: As many as 133 people from West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam following the Panchayat Poll incident in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via twitter informed the news on Tuesday and stated that the government has provided them shelter in a relief camp along with food and medical assistance.

It may be mentioned that around 42 people were killed and many others received injuries during the panchayat poll violence.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X