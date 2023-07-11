West Bengal Poll violence: 133 people take refuge in Assam's Dhubri

Guwahati, Jul 11: As many as 133 people from West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam following the Panchayat Poll incident in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via twitter informed the news on Tuesday and stated that the government has provided them shelter in a relief camp along with food and medical assistance.

It may be mentioned that around 42 people were killed and many others received injuries during the panchayat poll violence.

Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 11, 2023



