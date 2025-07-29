‘We're not Bodos’: Biswanath's Sootea villages protest inclusion in BTR

Biswanath, July 29: The Assam government’s recent decision to include several Assamese and indigenous-majority villages from Northern Sootea into the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Districts (BTAD) has triggered widespread unrest among local residents.

In a protest meeting held at Sapekhati on Monday, villagers strongly opposed the reorganisation, claiming the decision was made without consultation and would lead to the "erosion of their cultural identity and administrative ties".

Under the new arrangement, villages from the Sootea region, which were formerly part of the Biswanath Assembly constituency and Biswanath district, will now come under the Mazbat Assembly constituency and Udalguri district.

This administrative shift has sparked confusion and fear among residents who believe their voices have been disregarded.

“We are not against the Bodo community or the formation of the BTR. We respect their long-standing demand and are happy that it has been recognised. But we are Assamese and indigenous villagers, not Bodos. Why should we be included in the BTR? We simply want to remain with our original Biswanath district,” said a resident of Sapekhati.

Many villagers pointed out that the Bodo population in the affected areas is less than 5%, making their inclusion unjustified.

Locals expressed deep concern over the logistical challenges and disruption in services they anticipate post-inclusion.

“For basic services like health, education, or even minor administrative tasks, we now have to travel to Udalguri or Rowta, which are far and unfamiliar to us,” said another villager.

The protest meeting, presided over by social activist Avani Barua, saw the formation of a committee to escalate the matter to the state government and relevant departments.

Barua, addressing the gathering, said, “This inclusion is not just an administrative change; it is a direct blow to the identity and voice of the indigenous communities of this region. No decision of this magnitude should be taken without people’s consent.”

Public sentiment remains strongly against the government’s unilateral move. Protesters allege that earlier demonstrations and petitions had been ignored. The residents fear that their cultural, linguistic, and electoral rights will be diluted under the BTAD framework.

In their memorandum, the newly formed committee reiterated that they are not opposed to the recognition and autonomy granted to the Bodo people but want exclusion from BTAD to preserve their own heritage and rights.

“If our voices are not heard, we will have no choice but to intensify our movement through democratic means,” a member of the committee warned.