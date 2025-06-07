'We’ll win all three': CM Sarma confident of BJP sweep in Nalbari in 2026 polls

Guwahati, June 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, urged the people of Nalbari to ensure a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections by winning all three seats in the district.

Speaking at the inauguration of the BJP Mandal Office in Ghagrapar, Sarma said, “In the last election, the people of Nalbari gave us two out of three seats. This time, I am asking for all three. Given the overwhelming support we received during the Panchayat elections, I am confident we will achieve this goal.”

Reaffirming his party’s electoral prospects, the Chief Minister added, “With the blessings of the people, we have already won the Assembly polls twice. In 2026, we will win for the third time and set a record.”

Giving a further boost to the region’s development, Sarma inaugurated a modern, three-storey Inspection Bungalow in Ghagrapar. The facility includes VIP and deluxe rooms, conference halls, offices, and ample parking space.

“With the establishment of Nalbari Medical College, Ghagrapar has become more significant. The newly inaugurated Inspection Bungalow, with at least 16 rooms, will support the area's growing needs,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s efforts to enhance nutritional standards in government schools, Sarma also announced the expansion of the Mid-Day Meal initiative in partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“Previously, the government’s allocated funds for mid-day meals were insufficient to provide nutritious food. Now, under a new collaboration, the government will provide its share to Akshaya Patra, which will supplement it with additional funds, prepare the meals centrally, and distribute them to schools. After receiving a positive response in Kamrup district, we are launching the same initiative in Nalbari today,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister's visit to Nalbari marked a blend of political outreach and developmental push. While setting an ambitious target of winning all three assembly seats in the district in 2026, he also underscored the government’s commitment to infrastructure and welfare initiatives.