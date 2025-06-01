Welding worker held as suspected Pakistan spy at Army’s 41 Sub Area in Jorhat

Jorhat, June 1: In a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on anti-national activities, the Indian armed forces arrested an alleged Pakistani spy from the 41 Sub Area in Jorhat’s Lisubari on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Samsul Islam, a welding worker who has been employed at the 41 Sub Area for several years.

A Bilasipara resident from Dhubri, Islam is accused of spying on the Indian Army and passing classified information to handlers in Pakistan

Reports also link Islam to multiple criminal activities in Dhubri and Guwahati.

While the Indian Army has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, local media reports suggest that Islam had been in contact with the hostile country for some time.

Meanwhile, two more individuals accused of being “anti-nationals” were apprehended in Assam, bringing the total number of such arrests to 81 since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

In a social media post, Sarma confirmed that one person each was arrested from Sonitpur and Kamrup districts.

“Eighty-one anti-nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pakistan… Our systems are constantly monitoring anti-national posts on social media and taking action,” he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam became the first to be arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

After securing bail, he was subsequently detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

On May 2, Sarma had warned of stringent action against those who raised the “Pakistan zindabad” slogan following the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

With inputs from PTI