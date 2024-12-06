Webinar on sattras conducted by Forum of Indian Journalists and Cairn Oil & Gas; highlighted sattras' significance & preservation

Guwahati, Dec. 6: The need for everyone to work concertedly to ensure that the State's youths acknowledge and embrace the vibrancy of Assam's spiritual and cultural legacies and contribute towards sustainable growth was highlighted by several experts at a webinar held a couple of days back.

The webinar titled 'Sanskaar-Spotlight on the Legacy of Assam's Sattras' was organized by Cairn Oil & Gas and Fijeeha (Forum for Indian Journalists on Education, Environment, Health & Agriculture).

Historians, cultural scholars, and community leaders highlighted the rich heritage of Assam's sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries) and their continuing significance in shaping the region's cultural identity.

The discussion centred on the significance of the sattras established by Srimanta Sankardev which have shaped Assam's spiritual and cultural legacy. These institutions, founded in the 15th century, are not just spiritual centres but hubs for art, music, social reform, and community service. With over 65 sattras established since the first one in Majuli, these embody ideals of unity and resilience, balancing tradition and modernity while preserving Assamese culture.

The session, moderated by writer Dibya Jyoti Baruah, stressed the role of cultural preservation in Assam's self-reliance. Baruah spoke about the sattras as symbols of cultural pride and guidance for the future. Highlighting the importance of socioeconomic development, he emphasized that empowering communities requires a balance of heritage and progress, with the youth playing a crucial role as torch-bearers of innovation and sustainable growth.

Cairn Oil & Gas director (Northeast) Arunabh Parasher highlighted the need to balance heritage preservation with progress. He emphasized on Cairn's commitment to Assam's cultural legacy, particularly the sattras, as pillars of the State's identity, while supporting Assam's journey towards self- reliance and development.

Tracing the origins of the sattras to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, highlighting their evolution into vital centres of Assamese religious and cultural life, retired professor and historian Dr Bina Kalita emphasized their lasting impact on Assam's social and cultural fabric, resonating through generations.

Manuscript expert Mridu Mausam Borah stressed the importance of documentation and collaboration with academic institutions to preserve the heritage of the sattras. He called for comprehensive strategies to safeguard their rich history and teachings through accurate records and educational partnerships.

Highlighting the evolution of the Sattriya dance, renowned Sattriya dancer and researcher Dr Anwesa Mahanta emphasized its classical status and the need to preserve its traditional essence amid modernization to maintain Assam's cultural identity.

Dr Saswati Bordoloi and Tinku Moni Das from Royal Global University discussed connecting youth with their heritage through digital media, storytelling, workshops, and cultural festivals.

- By Staff Reporter