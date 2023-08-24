Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 24: The India Meteorological department on Thursday forecasted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Assam and other north-eastern states till August 26.

Furthermore, IMD issued orange alert in several parts of districts in Assam, including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, for Thursday.

Meanwhile orange alert has been issued for Karbi Anglong and Golaghat from August 25 to August 26.