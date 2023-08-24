85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Assam
Guwahati, Aug 24: The India Meteorological department on Thursday forecasted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Assam and other north-eastern states till August 26.

Furthermore, IMD issued orange alert in several parts of districts in Assam, including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, for Thursday.

Meanwhile orange alert has been issued for Karbi Anglong and Golaghat from August 25 to August 26.

The Assam Tribune


