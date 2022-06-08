Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, June 8: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Assam & Meghalaya.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1)Thunderstorm with lightining is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isloated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland,Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C and 24°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:











