Weather in Assam and parts of NE likely to remain dry today on Jan 6

Guwahati, Jan 6: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, weather is very likely to remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

While, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

As per the warning issued in the weather bulletin, it has stated that dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over in West & South-Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.



The RMC predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist early in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain at 25°C and 10°C, respectively.

The details of the weather forecast for the next 24 hours are as follows:























