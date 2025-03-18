‘We won’t let Assam turn into Punjab’: Massive anti-drug protests sweep state

Guwahati, March 18: A wave of anti-drug awareness rallies swept through Assam on Tuesday, as thousands of students, activists, and community members took to the streets, demanding a drug-free state.

Led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Unnati Sabha, the demonstrations underscored growing concerns over rising drug abuse, its social consequences, and the urgent need for stronger legal and enforcement measures.

In Guwahati, the All Kamrup Metropolitan District Students' Union organised a rally that began at Shaheed Trust.

Hundreds of students from various schools and universities, carrying banners and chanting slogans, marched through the streets, calling for immediate government intervention.

AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharyya, AASU President Utpal Sharma, and several central leaders joined the demonstration, voicing alarm over the rampant drug menace.

Speaking at the rally, Sharma lamented the changing social fabric of Assam due to drug abuse.

“There was a time when men and women gathered under trees, sharing ethnic snacks and talking about their day. Today, young boys and girls gather under those same trees—not to converse, but to take drugs. We cannot let Assam turn into Punjab,” he said.

He also pointed out Assam’s geographical vulnerability as part of the Golden Triangle drug route, where opium cultivation is reportedly on the rise.

“Everyone familiar with drug trafficking knows about the Golden Triangle. Assam and the Northeast serve as a transit point for this illicit trade, making us more vulnerable. If we don’t act now, the problem will spiral out of control,” he warned.

Bhattacharyya echoed this sentiment, adding that authorities must support, not obstruct, their movement.

“The police should stand with us in this fight. If they try to stop us from holding these rallies, it would send a terrible message—that they support drug abuse,” he said.

In Biswanath Chariali, another large-scale anti-drug rally took place as part of the coordinated statewide movement.

Led by AASU and Asom Unnati Sabha and Assam Sena, the protest began at Shaheed Bhawan and proceeded to Clock Tower, with demonstrators holding placards demanding an end to drug circulation.





Protestors in Biswanath Chariali



"Drug use is spreading even in villages, which is deeply concerning. People must be made aware of the dangers and work together to stop this menace before it destroys our youth,” one of the protesters said.

Similar demonstrations were held in the temple town of Biswanath, where students and activists urged the government to take strong action against drug suppliers and traffickers.

In Jorhat, protesters went a step further, calling for stringent anti-drug laws and the formation of dedicated anti-drug squads. The Assam Sena, an AASU-affiliated organisation, led the protest, demanding immediate and comprehensive government action to curb the rising drug trade.









Protestors in Jorhat

Addressing the rally, Assam Sena Chief Convener Vijay Shankar Bordoloi expressed criticised the government’s alleged lacklustre approach, saying that sporadic crackdowns were insufficient.

“The government cannot wash its hands of responsibility with a couple of drug raids. The entire supply chain must be dismantled. We need a permanent anti-drug squad and stricter laws to ensure that traffickers do not escape justice,” he added.