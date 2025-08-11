‘We will not stop’: CM on eviction drives as AAMSU leader held during Dhubri protest

Chirang, August 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed his government’s firm stance on eviction drives, stating that such operations will persist regardless of protests or demonstrations.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines a public meeting in Chirang, Bodoland Territorial Region on Monday, Sarma highlighted the administration’s commitment to clearing encroachments on forest and government land across Assam.

“Let AAMSU (All Assam Minority Students' Union) protest. The more they protest, the more eviction drives we will carry out,” Sarma said bluntly.

The Chief Minister clarified that the eviction efforts are not targeted at minority communities but are focused solely on forest lands encroached upon by suspected illegal immigrants in the state.

“We are only clearing forest land, VGR and PGR areas where suspected individuals have encroached. We are not targeting minorities. Many indigenous communities have the opportunity to avail forest land pattas but do not. In their absence, non-tribals encroach, and we cannot allow that,” he added.

Sarma further explained the government’s priority in eviction drives, noting that those encroaching forest lands already have char lands available to them.

“No Bodo, Mising, or Assamese people are going for land in char areas. Half of Assam’s land in char areas is available to them. But they strive to migrate to Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat. That cannot happen. Where will the people of Assam go then?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated as AAMSU leader Rezaul Karim Sarkar was detained during a mass demonstration at Dhubri’s Bilasipara on Monday.

Despite heavy rain, hundreds gathered to protest the eviction drives conducted across the state.

As Sarkar was being taken into custody, protestors blocked the police vehicle en route to Chapar Police Station.

From inside the vehicle, Sarkar vowed, “Himanta Biswa Sarma cannot stop our agitation against the atrocities meted to us and our community. This movement will continue.”

Earlier, branding the eviction operations a “conspiracy” against minority communities, AAMSU submitted memoranda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Sarma via local district commissioners, demanding an immediate halt to what it termed “illegal evictions".