We will invite PM Modi to unveil statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat: Assam CM

Jorhat, Feb 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that the state government will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil world’s tallest statue of Ahom dynasty general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat.

While speaking to reporters in Jorhat, CM Sarma said, “Almost 90 percent work of the statue has been completed and we will extend our invitation to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to unveil the world’s tallest statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat.”

The chief minister informed that the prime minister is likely to inaugurate the statue during the first week of March and it will be open for public after the unveiling of the bust.

It is further learned that one museum, children’s park and murals will also come up.

We are honored to extend an invitation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, to unveil a magnificent statue paying tribute to Bir Lachit Barphukan. Additionally, we have requested him to lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College and participate in the…




