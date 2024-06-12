‘We support BJP but can’t accept Pallab Lochan Das as our MLA,’ Behali tea workers

Biswanath, June 12: Following the win of Ranjit Dutta in the Lok Sabha elections, a bypoll is set to commence for the Behali assembly constituency, where the former was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections in 2021.

With this, there are speculations that former Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das will contest for the bypoll, and the tea workers are not satisfied with the candidature.

Hundreds of tea workers and women labourers came out in Borbil tea estate under Behali constituency to protest against Pallab Lochan Das's candidature from Behali constituency. Not only did they oppose his candidature, but they also levelled several explosive allegations against Das.

They raised slogans like ‘Pallab Lochan Das Go Back,’ ‘Pallab Lochan Das Murdabad,’ etc., alleging that he did not do any work for the tea community or tea workers in the past.

“What he did was only for himself, he did nothing for the people. Personally, he built a lot of wealth,” the workers alleged.

The tea workers even released a list of Pallab Lochan Das’s assets to reporters.

"The tea workers have a clear demand to love and support the BJP, but we will not accept Pallab Lochan Das for any reason in Behali. Apart from Das, whoever the party fields, we will accept it," the tea workers said.