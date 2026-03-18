‘We started in 2016’: Assam CM on BJP’s push to induct ‘good’ Congress leaders

New Delhi, Mar 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, took a swipe at the Congress, saying he wants to bring all its "good" leaders in Assam into the BJP for a brighter future of the state.

"We have to brighten the future of the BJP and Assam both. That's why I want to gradually bring into the BJP fold all those Congress leaders who are assets, not a liability," Sarma said

Sarma’s remarks came after Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Responding to the Congress’ charge that the BJP is inducting its leaders due to a lack of strong faces within the party, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the BJP had initiated the “exodus” process in 2016.

“Let the Congress say what it wants. Our goal is to bring all good Congress leaders into the BJP fold. We started this in 2016 and have achieved 99% success,” he said.

Asked why leaders from the Opposition camp are joining the BJP in Assam, Sarma said it's happening because the party is doing good work in the state.

"Assam is such a state where we have to take a very big fight for existence. After the Census, our fight to secure Assamese people will intensify," he said.

"So, I don't want any right-thinking Assamese people to be on the other side of the fence. That is why we are deliberately doing this outreach under the guidance of our Home Minister Amit Shah," the Chief Minister added.

He claimed that no "self-respecting individual" can remain with the Congress, particularly in Assam, given the kind of ideology that it has been following today.

"A few days ago, Bhupen Borah (former Assam Congress president) joined the BJP. I think in the coming days, more Congress leaders will join the BJP,” he said.

PTI