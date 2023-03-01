We should learn more languages at young age, Ranoj Pegu urges students

GUWAHATI, March 1: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu urged the students of Assam to learn more languages so that they can be in a more advantageous position in today’s competitive age.

Pegu was speaking at the first Bodoland International Knowledge Festival organised by Bodoland University in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, on day three of the festival. Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has given active support to conduct this festival.

“To learn lessons in one’s mother language is good. We are facilitating that but there is no harm in learning more languages at a young age. In fact, in today’s competitive age and in a multi-lingual country like India, by learning more languages besides their respective mother tongues, our students can be in an advantageous position. You must know, language is a skill,” Pegu said addressing the gathering at the stakeholders’ session with SMC/SMDC/parents/teachers and students.

He added, learning more languages will not hurt one’s mother tongue.

“We shouldn’t block the means to learn more languages. Experts have opined that young minds can easily learn multiple languages. It comes to them naturally. It’s not an additional pressure on them. So, let us see it in a positive mentality. We shouldn’t see the language issue in an emotional way. If I’m studying in Bodo medium, it’s fine. But if I learn Assamese, Hindi and English at the same time, it’s an added qualification and advantage for me. Mother tongue will be safe and secured in its place,” Pegu reckoned.

The education minister further said that the government is gradually working to convert Bodo medium high schools into higher secondary schools from the next education session.

Pegu said separate TET exams will be conducted for upper primary and lower primary schools in the sixth schedule areas like BTR, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

“Advertisements will be issued within the next two to three days and I think the process will be completed within May this year. After this, the problems of teachers’ shortage will be solved in the BTR,” Pegu added.

The education minister also spoke on the New Education Policy (NEP).

“We want to make skill training an integral part of education. We are working to incorporate skill training in schools and we are working to reconstruct the education system. We need your support,” Pegu said urging the teachers and employees of the education department to change their mentality towards positivity.

Further, he said about the government’s action to invite private parties to set up ITIs in different parts of Assam.

The Bodoland International Knowledge Festival is being attended by scholars, researchers, journalists, experts, diplomats and students from across India and from different countries across the globe.

On the occasion, BTR Chief Pramod Boro said they want to transform Bodoland into a new place of intelligent people with knowledge sharing.

“We want to learn and bring development in all aspects. I hope this festival will help us to reach our goals,” said Boro.

Earlier, the festival was inaugurated on Monday with several dignitaries including Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, Padma Shri awardee philanthropist and diamond exporter Savji Bhai Dholakia, SECMOL founder Sonam Wangchuk, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Vivek Oberoi among others. EOM