We need more employers than employees: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Dhubri, Aug 14: State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday attended a meeting at B.N. College, Dhubri, where he advised the college authorities to produce more employers than employees. The education minister attended a meeting on the pre-celebration of the 77th foundation day of the college, where he stressed that, "We must have a mentality to produce a force which can employ more and more people under them, and we should also administer education in such a way that their students become job givers, not job seekers," said Pegu.

He also said that the state universities will soon have "Multiple Entry and Multiple Exist" systems in their courses. He further added, "Under this system, if a student could not complete their course, they could comeback within a few years and complete the course."



The minister also urged the B.N. College administration to register the college as an "Autonomous College" and asked to introduce more and more post-graduate courses so that more students can get the degree.

Further, the Minister stated that they are soon going to make the colleges free from higher secondary courses and make the colleges a centre of higher studies in the true sense.

Apart from attending the ceremony, the minister also inaugurated an Anganwadi Centre at Bhelakoba and attended different programs at Dhubri Town and Agomoni.

