'We must study for knowledge' says Commerce topper Sagar Agarwal

Silchar, June 27: Sagar Agarwal, a student of Vivekananda Senior Secondary school secured 1st position from the Commerce Stream in this year's Higher Secondary examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC).

Elated with his stellar performance scoring 482 marks in total, a humble Sagar wants to become an Actuary and pursue his keen interest in mathematics, a resident of Hospital Road here shared the success with his sister and his mother Veena Devi Agarwal who is a teacher and taught Sagar till class 8. The topper from Commerce Stream also credited his achievement to his teachers and his college. Sagar's father Prem Prakash Agarwal, a businessman passed away 12 years ago.

" I hoped to be amongst the rank holders but never expected that I would secure 1st rank. My teacher Rupam sir had constantly motivated me to achieve the rank and I am happy to achieve the rank. I believe as students, we must study to acquire knowledge and maintain consistency instead of chasing after marks. My success is all because of my mother, my sister and teachers. I maintained my focus on completing my lessons and syllabus. I love mathematics and want to become an Actuary. I am preparing to manifest my aspiration," Sagar told The Assam Tribune.

Asked about his views on the booming of start-ups and online coaching especially during the phases of Covid-19 pandemic, Sagar said, " there is a lot of potential in this technological shift."

In Commerce Stream, Cachar registered 87.05 pass percentage besides Karimganj with 83.96 percent and Hailakandi with 62.02 percent.









