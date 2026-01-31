‘We felt at home in Assam’: Kerala coach on Santosh Trophy support

Guwahati, Jan 31: Shafeeq Hassan Madathil and his boys are on a clear mission this season — to revive Kerala’s Santosh Trophy glory and go one step beyond last year’s near miss.

Competing in the Final Round of the 79th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in eastern Assam, the Kerala side has shown resolve and maturity, making it clear they do not intend to stop short of their ultimate goal.

On January 26, during their Group B match against Odisha at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district, some 3,650 kilometres away from home, the Kerala players were pleasantly surprised to hear cheers in Malayalam from the stands.

That, according to Shafeeq, is the beauty of football. “It was a very happy moment for us. In one of our matches, many people working in Kerala but currently based in Dhakuakhana were chanting and supporting the team in Malayalam. That local support made us feel at home,” Shafeeq told The Assam Tribune over phone on Friday.

He also praised the football culture in the host state. “Assamese people love good football, and I believe they will support quality football irrespective of the teams,” he said.

Dominant group stage performance

Kerala topped Group B to seal a quarter-final berth, underlining their consistency in the final round.

They opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Punjab, followed by a 1-1 draw against Railways, edged past Odisha 1-0 and then registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Meghalaya.

Last season, Kerala finished runner-up after losing to Bengal in the final, and that disappointment still lingers.

“The satisfaction always depends on the objective of the team. Our objective this season is to go one step ahead of last year. Until we reach that target, we cannot really say we are satisfied,” Shafeeq said.

When Prestige & pressure collide

For Kerala’s footballing community, the Santosh Trophy remains a prized honour. The state is seeking its first title since 2022, and expectations are never low.

“For us, as Kerala people, the Santosh Trophy is a very prestigious tournament. The entire state and the footballing fraternity look forward to performances at this level,” Shafeeq said.

He added that the tournament also serves as an important platform for players. “For the players, this competition provides a chance to establish themselves as footballers. Everyone involved is happy to be part of this project.”

Taking football beyond big stadiums

This year’s final round is being hosted at Dhakuakhana and Silapathar in Dhemaji district, drawing encouraging crowds to both venues.

Shafeeq believes the move reflects a positive approach by the All India Football Federation.

“It is a good initiative by the federation to take competitions to different parts of the country. Instead of hosting matches only in big national stadiums, these games are now reaching football lovers in rural areas,” he said.

Teams are staying in Dibrugarh and Dhemaji and travelling over 50 kilometres for matches, which can be physically taxing, but the enthusiasm at the venues makes the effort worthwhile.

Football as a way of life in Kerala

An AFC A Diploma holder, Shafeeq described football as inseparable from daily life in Kerala. “From childhood, we grow up kicking a ball. Football is in our blood. Everyone in Kerala is connected to the game in some way,” he said.

He credited the success of Super League Kerala for the renewed momentum in the state, citing strong crowds and a sharper focus on grassroots development, infrastructure and club culture.

According to Shafeeq, the district-based structure of Super League Kerala has been key to its success and could be replicated elsewhere.

“Each club represents a district, so people feel a strong emotional connection. That interest brings crowds, sponsors and local stakeholders together,” he said, adding that states like Assam could benefit from a similar approach.

For now, however, Shafeeq Hassan and his Kerala side remain firmly focused on the task at hand - chasing the Santosh Trophy and ensuring last year’s heartbreak is finally left behind.