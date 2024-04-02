“We are open to donations because our financial condition is bad," says Bhupen Borah

Bajali, April 2: In a recent media interaction, Bhupen Borah, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), announced that the party is open to accepting donations due to its dire financial condition.

Borah highlighted the closure of 11 bank accounts as a significant factor contributing to the financial strain, prompting the need for external assistance.

Borah's statement comes in the wake of a social media plea for financial support to ensure the seamless functioning of the party's operations, particularly with the upcoming elections.

During the interaction, Borah also directed attention towards governance issues, questioning the lack of scrutiny by the media on matters such as electoral bonds coal and supari syndicates allegedly linked to the ruling government.

Responding to inquiries regarding accusations levelled against AICC In-Charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, for allegedly accepting substantial sums through hawala transactions, Borah refrained from providing a direct comment. Instead, he reiterated the party's need to accept donations given its current financial constraints.