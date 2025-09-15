'We are one': Assam Sahitya Sabha calls for cross-language learning for unity

Biswanath Charali, Sept 15: “There is no immersion, only invocation of the greater Assamese nation. We do not know the ethnic languages, we are one, our essence is one; so, we have to learn each other’s languages and be immersed,” said Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, while speaking at the Janagosthiya Samanvay Sammelan organised by the Sabha at the Paschim Kalabari Higher Secondary School in Biswanath district.

“Friendship means two bodies, one mind. Assam is in a shambles due to politicians, but we must remain united through harmony”, he said. He added that the government should take the responsibility of ending the current system in Assam and destroy the evil forces that are harming society. “No one can use the Asam Sahitya Sabha. It is our responsibility to keep it as a national institution,” he asserted.

The two-day ethnic coordination conference was organised by the Swajatiya Moitribandhan sub-committee of the Asam Sahitya Sabha in collaboration with the Biswanath district Sahitya Sabha and the Kharaiparia Swarna Sahitya Samaj on September 11 and 12. It was chaired by Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami.

Delivering the keynote address, Debajit Borah, chief secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, said, “Every indigenous community of Assam will be given due dignity on the platform of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. This will bring about unity among the ethnic groups and this will be the composite form of the Assamese nation. For the creation of this form, Asam Sahitya Sabha is working in coordination with all the tribes.”

Padum Rajkhowa, vice president of the Sabha, said in his speech, “Assam is a land of diverse ethnicities. So, every nation needs to be developed. The governments at the Centre and the State must take steps for the development and prosperity of every caste and community. If the government is the guardian of a country or a state then the citizens are like their children. The government should try to understand the pain of these people.”

Rajkhowa also requested the Centre to grant tribal status to the Moran-Mataks, Koch-Rajbongshis, etc.

Bipul Sharma Baruah, working president of the Swajatiya Moitribandhan sub-committee, delivered the welcome address. Ramen Bharali, convener of the Swajatiya Moitribandhan sub-committee, and Dipak Hazarika, secretary of the reception committee, jointly conducted the programme.

Earlier in the morning of the first day, the flag of the Asam Sahitya Sabha as well as those of other Sahitya Sabhas were hoisted by Mahendra Gogoi, president of the Biswanath district Sahitya Sabha, Lila Timsina, president of the Biswanath district Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Jatin Pegu, central executive member of the Mising Agom Kebang, and Suren Phangso, president of the Biswanath district Karbi Sahitya Sabha.





Correspondent