Ways to combat drugs menace discussed at 101 Foundation Day of All Assam Police Association

Silchar, Dec 19: The All-Assam Police Association (AAPA), established in 1922, celebrated its 101st Foundation Day amidst various activities in Cachar district.

On Monday, the second and the final day of the celebrations, distinguished educationists, police and medical professionals were seen sharing their thoughts at the Police-Public interaction session on Drugs Abuse, and its preventive measures in Society. Dr Pradip Saikia, Commandant, 6th AP Battalion in Kathal Road area here narrated the crucial aspects of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and underlined the importance agility and quick response by the Police in combatting the crime. He held an interactive session with the students shedding light on the ill-effects of drugs in the society.

“We have been facing threat as the illegal drugs trade makes fast inroads into this part of the country mainly because of the proximity of the Golden Triangle- Myanmar, Laos, Thailand where drugs get produced and the trade spreads fast and reaches our areas through Myanmar and parts of Mizoram. We need to be more alert and act tough against the peddlers menace and Assam Police has been maintaining constant vigil taking stringent steps to curb the menace,” Dr Saikia said.

Suparna Sinha, principal of Deshbhakt Tarun Ram Phukan HS School shared her experiences of how meritorious students were webbed into the web of drugs. She urged the students to stay away from drugs and concentrate on building their careers.

Siab Uddin Ahmed, retired senior block development officer felt that the modern-day busy life has distanced children from their parents and said that parents must take out time to listen their sons and daughters. This widening gap is one of the major causes for youngsters to resort to foul means and one such way is seeking solace in consuming drugs which is probing detrimental for the future generation, Ahmed added.

Dr Swapan Kumar Sinha, secretary general of Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Mahasabha and an educationist termed drugs as a global menace. Myanmar is a hotbed for drug. India and particularly in the North Eastern states, lives of youngsters studying in colleges, universities, medical colleges and technical institutes have been destroyed as they were easy targets to drugs which needs serious intervention from the society and security agencies. In his words, narcotic substances in particular was the main reason for the recent crisis which erupted in Manipur. Veteran physician and Deputy Director (in-charge) of Health Services Assam, Dr NN Sarma recalled the glorious past of the AAPA and spoke on the contributions of the association.

Earlier, Taher Uddin Ahmed, president of AAPA, in his welcome address informed that the 101st Foundation Day celebrations have been a special occasion as they planted saplings and carried out a swacchata drive in the premises of Deshbhakt Tarun Ram Phukan HS School here on Sunday. “Over 3 lakh people in India die due to drugs every year and over 1.66 lakh people become victims of drugs overdose and die each year. Maintaining Zero tolerance against the drugs menace, Assam Police has been acting tough against the foul play and following the directions of honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sir, Assam Police, under DGP GP Singh sir’s guidance has arrested several crucial drug peddlers and destroyed huge quantum of drugs and narcotic substances. This is a continuous process and we shall keep it going. At the discussion on the steps to prevent drug abuse, the distinguished personalities have shed light on the vital factors which will help to keep the youth to realise the harmful aspects of drugs and the impact of the menace will be minimised to a certain extent,” Ahmed said.