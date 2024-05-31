Water levels recede in flooded Silchar

Silchar, May 31: After relentless flooding caused by a gradual increase in water levels, Silchar residents are finally seeing a decline in the water levels.

The water level, which had been rising at a sluggish pace of 1 cm per hour until 2 a.m. on Thursday, inundated several parts of the town, including Janiganj, Madhurband, and Malugram.

However, on Friday morning, the water level began to show the first signs of decline as the water level fell by 1 cm at 8 a.m.

By 10 a.m., the water level had further receded to 21.51 metres, continuing to decrease at a rate of 1 cm per hour.