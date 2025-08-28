Watchtower collapse claims life of Assam BSF jawan in Jammu; CM condoles death

Guwahati, August 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the death of BSF constable Rajib Nunia, who died while on duty in Jammu.

Nunia, a resident of Dayapur under Udarbond police station in Cachar district, was serving in the Akhnoor area when a watchtower collapsed on him during flood duty. He succumbed to his injuries.

“Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa condoles the unfortunate demise of Constable Rajib Nunia of @BSF_India while on duty in Jammu… HCM offers his thoughts and prayers to his family in this moment of grief,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on social media.

Nunia had joined the BSF barely two months ago and was stationed in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday deployed six helicopters for relief and rescue operations in flood-hit parts of Jammu and northern Punjab.

In a high-stakes mission, 38 army personnel and 10 BSF jawans were winched up to safety from Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur, officials said.

“Five Mi-17 helicopters and one Chinook helicopter were promptly pressed into service from nearby bases in the northern sector, ensuring maximum rescue capability and operational reach. Additional helicopters remain on standby,” the officials said.

In another operation, 12 army personnel and 11 BSF jawans — including three women constables — were airlifted from flooded areas of Akhnoor in Jammu, officials added.

Earlier in the day, an IAF C-130 transport aircraft carrying relief material and an NDRF team landed in Jammu with critical supplies and manpower.

The death toll in rain-ravaged Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 41 on Wednesday, with the Vaishno Devi landslide alone accounting for 34 casualties, even as a brief let-up in showers allowed rescue efforts to gather pace.

PTI