Waste piles on NH 27 in Nalbari, polluting Pagladia River and posing health risks

Nalbari, August 8: A waste dumping ground near National Highway 27 in Nalbari has become a serious hazard to public health, biodiversity, and road safety, with residents accusing the municipality and the Nalbari Development Authority of negligence and poor planning.

The dumping ground, located along the banks of the Pagladia River beside NH-27, has been in use for years. Over time, the accumulated waste, including medical garbage from surrounding areas, has spread from the riverbank to the edge of the highway. The stench forces pedestrians to cover their faces while navigating the stretch, and animals foraging through the waste often stray onto the road, leading to frequent accidents and deaths.

“The garbage from hospitals and other areas is all dumped here,” said a local resident. “It has now spilled onto the main road, making it hard to even pass through. People living nearby suffer daily from the foul smell and unhygienic conditions. This is not just inconvenient and it’s a serious health risk.”

Environmentalists warn that the waste’s slow creep into the Pagladia River has already contaminated its waters, endangering aquatic life and threatening the area’s biodiversity. The unhygienic conditions also create breeding grounds for disease-causing insects and rodents.

Various local organisations and activists have repeatedly urged the municipality to shift or scientifically manage the dumping ground, but no substantial action has been taken. The lack of waste segregation or treatment stands in stark contrast to the goals of the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission, which the state claims to support.

Residents now demand that the Nalbari Municipal Board take urgent corrective measures to safeguard public health, restore the river ecosystem, and ensure road safety along this vital national highway.