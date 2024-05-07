86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Voting delayed in Dhubri due to EVM malfunction

By The Assam Tribune
Voting delayed in Dhubri due to EVM malfunction
AT Photo 

Dhubri, May 7: In Dhubri, the electoral process faced an unexpected hiccup as voting was delayed due to a malfunction in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The glitch occurred at Polling station no 110, located in the 8-Dhubri Assembly Constituency, at the 678 Dhubri LP School in Ward No. 9, Dhubri.

Instead of commencing at the scheduled time of 7:00 AM, voting could only begin approximately an hour and twenty minutes later, around 8:20 AM, owing to the technical issue with the EVM.

This delay caused inconvenience to voters who had arrived early to cast their ballots.

As of 9:00 AM, the total voter turnout in Dhubri stood at 10.75%.


