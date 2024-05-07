Voting delayed in Dhubri due to EVM malfunction

Dhubri, May 7: In Dhubri, the electoral process faced an unexpected hiccup as voting was delayed due to a malfunction in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The glitch occurred at Polling station no 110, located in the 8-Dhubri Assembly Constituency, at the 678 Dhubri LP School in Ward No. 9, Dhubri.

Instead of commencing at the scheduled time of 7:00 AM, voting could only begin approximately an hour and twenty minutes later, around 8:20 AM, owing to the technical issue with the EVM.

This delay caused inconvenience to voters who had arrived early to cast their ballots.

As of 9:00 AM, the total voter turnout in Dhubri stood at 10.75%.



