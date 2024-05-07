Voting anomaly uncovered at Polling Station in Bijni

Bijni, May 6: During the third phase of the Lok Sabha election a disturbing irregularity surfaced as a woman named Saheba Bibi found that her vote had been casted by another individual.



The incident took place when Saheba Bibi arrived to cast her vote at the Ballimari Primary School polling station in Bijni.



However, upon presenting herself at polling station number 203, Bibi was shocked to discover that her vote had already been cast by another individual, according to the official overseeing the process.



The incident had disrupted Bibi's ability to exercise her democratic right.