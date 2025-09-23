Voter enthusiasm marks BTC elections; peaceful polling across Kokrajhar, Baksa, Udalguri

Kokrajhar, Sept 23: The elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) witnessed enthusiastic participation from voters across Kokrajhar, Baksa and Udalguri districts today, with overall polling percentages remaining significantly high at 77%.

In Kokrajhar district, peaceful polling marked the scene across the 12 BTC constituencies. A voter turnout of 77.97% was recorded.

The voter response in both rural and urban areas was higher compared to previous elections, with large numbers turning up in remote villages and urban polling stations witnessing their peak during the morning hours.

In many areas, women in their colourful traditional attire were seen queuing outside booths since 7 am, half an hour before polling began.

No untoward incidents were reported from the entire region throughout the day.

Prominent leaders also cast their votes early in the day. Former BTC chief and BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary, contesting from Debargaon constituency, along with his wife, voted at Debargaon Higher Secondary School.

Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma cast his vote at Batabari LP School in the company of his wife, while UPPL leader and Kokrajhar East MLA, Lawrence Islary, exercised his franchise at Gaurang High School polling centre.

In Baksa district, polling was held across six constituencies – Salbari, Mushalpur, Mathanguri, Baganpara, Dihira and Koklabari – recording 76.74% turnout till the filing of this report.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations since morning as voters came out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right. The voting process remained largely peaceful with no incidents reported from the district.

In Udalguri district, where the atmosphere was subdued due to the sad demise of heartthrob Zubeen Garg, people nonetheless turned up to exercise their franchise in all ten constituencies, recording 68.32% voting.

According to available inputs, 31 Khwirwbari registered 73.39%, 32 Bhergaon 69.25%, 33 Nonoi Serfang (non-ST) 73.42%, 34 Khaling Duar 65.51%, 35 Mudoibari (Open) 66.4%, 36 Harisinga 71.45%, 37 Dhansiri 67.56%, 38 Bhairabkunda 64.31%, 39 Pasnoi Serfang (non-ST) the lowest at 64.09% and 40 Rowta 69.35%. Adequate security measures were in place across the district, ensuring a peaceful environment for polling.

Counting of votes will take place on September 26.