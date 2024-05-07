Voter bribery attempt unfolds in Chirang; two detained

Chirang, May 7: In a shocking case, just ahead of the commencement of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Monday, a case of voter bribery surfaced in Chirang, Assam.

A man and a woman were apprehended for distributing money to voters in Garubhasha under Sidli Police Station in Chirang.

After the incident came to light, vigilant members of the public intervened, leading to the detention of the suspects by the police.

Upon investigation, authorities seized a substantial amount of cash worth Rs 37,500 and a motorcycle used in the illicit transactions. The detained individuals have been identified as Florence Islari, a women’s cell leader of Chirang Block UPPL, and Vijay Mushahary, secretary of the village defence party.

The incident has ignited uproar, with Shuddh Basumatary, BPF central vice president, condemning the UPPL party's involvement in such practices. Basumatary questioned the integrity of UPPL, querying how long such unethical tactics would persist. He further emphasised the sanctity of elections, stressing that vote-buying undermines the democratic process, particularly during the enforcement of the election code of conduct.