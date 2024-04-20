'Vote Shikha' flame to create awareness in Kamrup district

GUWAHATI, April 20: A special torch rally named ‘Vote Shikha’ was launched in Kamrup district to create awareness among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the area. The torch will cover all 965 polling stations falling under Chamaria, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Boko-Chaygaon and Palashbari legislative assembly constituencies in the Kamrup election district.

Kamrup district commissioner and Kamrup district election officer Keerthi Jalli on April 20 formally launched ‘Vote Shikha’ at the Haligaon High School Polling Station in Rampur under Palashbari LAC. Following that the DC marched to the nearest PS at Dahali Lower Primary School and handed over it to the BLO supervisor to take forward the flame to other polling stations.

She was accompanied by around 200 participants including self-help group members, BLO supervisors, Anganwadi workers, students, school management and development committee members and locals.

The ‘Vote Shikha’ rally will end at the office of the District Commissioner in Amingaon on May 5. The ‘Vote Shikha’ at each polling station will be attended by booth-level officers and supervisors, local eminent persons, SHG members and Anganwadi workers among others and they will try to educate the locals regarding the importance of casting votes.

This initiative is part of Kamrup election district’s ongoing efforts to enhance electoral literacy across the district under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) and is being implemented in collaboration with the Kamrup district mission management unit, Assam state rural livelihood mission.

Addressing the gathering, DC Keerthi Jalli emphasized the pivotal role of active citizen participation in shaping the future of democracy. She said, “Our intention is to create total awareness. We will take this rally to all 965 polling stations and appeal to all to come forward and exercise their voting rights on May 7.”

The rally was also attended by the district development commissioner and nodal officer, SVEEP cell Susanta Kumar Dutta, Boko circle officer (A) and assisting officer, SVEEP cell Soma Roy and Palashbari circle officer Himadri Borah.

Later, DC Jalli visited a PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voter Dimpi Boro at her residence at Kochpara in Mirza as part of SVEEP activity taken to create awareness among PwD voters.

The Lok Sabha election in Kamrup Election District is scheduled for May 7.