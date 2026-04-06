‘Vote not just to form govt, but to protect land, identity’: PM Modi in Barpeta

Guwahati, Apr 6: With just two days left for the Assam Assembly elections and campaigning entering its final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state for the second time this election season, on Monday.

Addressing a public rally in Barpeta in support of BJP candidate Ranjeet Dass, the Prime Minister outlined his vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, while emphasising women’s empowerment and targeting the Opposition.

Highlighting efforts to increase women’s political representation, Modi said a 33% reservation has been ensured to boost participation in legislative bodies.

“To strengthen the role of women in the Assembly, 33% reservation has been made. By the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, women should fully get this right. A special meeting has been scheduled on April 16, and we have discussed this with all political parties, though some are trying to obstruct it,” he said.

He asserted that the move would not harm any group and urged women voters to press all political parties to support the initiative.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Modi claimed that the party was heading towards a “century of electoral defeats”.

“The people of Assam have decided two things - first, the BJP-led NDA will form the government for a third consecutive term, and second, the Congress leadership sitting in Delhi will record a century of losses after these elections,” he said.

Referring to the large turnout, the Prime Minister remarked, “The ground is packed. Even in my years of working in Gujarat, I have rarely seen such a gathering at this hour. You have created a record.”

Reiterating the BJP’s development agenda, Modi said the party was committed to taking Assam to the global stage.

“Your vote will lay the foundation of a ‘Viksit Assam’. What the BJP promises, it delivers. With improved connectivity, sectors like tourism are also witnessing growth,” he said.

In a boost for farmers, the Prime Minister said Assam’s Joha rice was now being exported to Europe.

“The fragrance of Joha rice will now reach Europe. Exports have recently begun to countries like Italy and England. This is recognition of the hard work of our farmers,” he said, adding that the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy had increased from Rs 1,300 per quintal in 2013 to Rs 2,370 per quintal under the BJP government.

Issuing a political warning, Modi alleged that if the Congress returned to power, it could introduce laws portraying infiltrators as “victims” to protect its vote bank.

“For them, power is above national interest and the rights of indigenous people,” he said, urging voters to remain vigilant against what he described as “misleading narratives” by the Opposition.

“Your vote is not just for a government, but for the protection of your land, identity and future,” he added.

On the occasion of the BJP’s 47th Foundation Day, the Prime Minister also extended greetings to party workers across the country, praising their dedication and commitment to public service.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Hojai in support of BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev and in Dibrugarh for state minister Prasanta Phukan.

Campaigning for the Assembly elections will conclude on Wednesday. Polling for the 126 constituencies will be held on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.