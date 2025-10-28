‘Voice on the Wall’: Gauripur artists honour Zubeen Garg with striking mural

Dhubri, Oct 28: In a heartfelt tribute to one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons, a group of artists from Gauripur has created a striking wall mural in honour of the late musician Zubeen Garg.

The artwork, titled “Voice on the Wall,” now adorns the boundary wall of the Gauripur Public Library, drawing admirers and sparking emotional responses from residents and visitors alike.

The mural, measuring 12 feet by 15 feet, was completed by a team of young and energetic local artists – Bishnu Prasad Ray, Kalyani Adhikary, Nabajyoti Barman, Hemanta Ray, Tanmay Roy, and Nayan Roy. The initiative was coordinated by Kaushik Roy, Dr Mrityunjoy Roy, and Budhadev Adhikary, who guided the project from concept to completion.

The mural was formally inaugurated on October 26 in a ceremony attended by denizens, art enthusiasts, and well-wishers of Zubeen Garg. The gathering soon turned into a cultural homage, as locals recalled the singer’s deep connection with Assam’s musical heritage.

Speaking at the event, the artists said the mural was not just a form of tribute but also a medium of public expression. They appealed for justice for Zubeen Garg, urging authorities to ensure a transparent probe into the circumstances of his untimely death earlier this year.

The gathering also saw renewed momentum for the online campaign #JusticeForZubeenGarg, with speakers calling for collective support across Assam and beyond.

“This mural is our way of keeping Zubeen da alive among us,” said one of the artists. “His voice was more than music – it was emotion, identity, and inspiration for millions.”

Locals described the artwork as a “symbol of love and remembrance”. Many present at the unveiling event became visibly emotional, saying that Gauripur had once again upheld Assam’s tradition of cultural solidarity.

With its blend of colour, emotion, and artistic finesse, “Voice on the Wall” has already become a local attraction. For Gauripur, a town historically known for its contributions to art, literature, and cinema, the mural stands as a powerful reminder of community spirit and cultural pride.

A visitor wrote in the mural’s message book: “Zubeen da is not gone – he lives in our hearts, and now, on our walls.”

