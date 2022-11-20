Vivek Express, country's longest train, to operate twice a week: NFR

Guwahati, Nov 20: The services of the country's longest train, Vivek Express, that connects Assam from Dibrugarh with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari, will be available twice a week beginning November 22, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

The Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express, which was flagged off on November 19, 2011, covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours.



Bearing the train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari) Vivek Express, which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22, a press release issued by NFR said and the train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh) Vivek Express, which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27, the release mentioned.