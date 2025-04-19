Visually impaired troupe of Bihu dancers perform husori in Jorhat's Mariani

Jorhat, April 19: As the new year began with much fervor, Assam has been observing celebrations of Rongali Bihu across the state.

On Saturday, a spirited group of youth in Jorhat’s Mariani district carried out a husori performance in the presence of Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi at the Mariani Police Station.

The husori troupe, draped in the Assamese traditional attire, enlivened the Mariani police station and nearby areas with their performance

Formed under the leadership of the Ujoni Axom Dristihin Chatra Santha, the husori troupe sent a powerful message to the people across Assam - 'preservation of Assamese culture and heritage despite all challenges'.

Following the husori performance, Kurmi, speaking to The Assam Tribune commended their spirit and their performance.

“We witnessed a husori performance by the group in the Mariani Police Station. The Providence has graced them with immense powers and talent. Their performance will also inspire a number of people,” Kurmi told The Assam Tribune.

He lauded their indomitable spirit and their endeavor to preserve the heritage of Assam, further adding that some of the members of the troupe are currently employed under the government.

“A lot of them – despite their inability to see – faced life’s challenges and attained their graduation degrees are recruited by the government,” Kurmi told The Assam Tribune.

A few of the husori artistes in the troupe are currently doing their graduation studies.

Kurmi further added that the government has worked to provide them the equipment necessary for them to carry out their daily activities and it will continue to take steps to help them.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, one of the artistes in the troupe highlighted that the group travels to various parts of Assam to carry out husori performances.

“Our group gathers educated and unemployed people from different parts of Assam such as Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh and we perform Bihu in different parts of Assam,” he told The Assam Tribune.

The performance of the visually-impaired artistes and their indomitable spirit brought a colour of spring in the Mariani Police Station on Saturday with their soulful performance.







