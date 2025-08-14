Visually impaired Assam student cracks JEE, secures seat at IIIT Nagpur

Guwahati, Aug 14: A visually impaired student from Assam, Laxman Prasad Mishra, has defied all odds by securing a commendable rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and gaining admission to IIIT Nagpur to pursue a B Tech in Computer Science. His journey is a testament to his unwavering determination and the sacrifices of his family.

Having only 10% vision till 2012-13, Laxman faced immense challenges from an early age. His father, Anil Kumar Mishra, runs a small TV repair shop in Ganeshguri and has spent all his savings on his son’s medical treatment.

Laxman completed his high school education from Assam Blind School, Basistha, securing excellent marks. Due to lack of institutes in Assam offering Science education for visually impaired students, Laxman applied for a scholarship at Tagore International School, New Delhi and with the support of well-wishers, successfully completed his Class 12 examinations and prepared for the JEE.

When asked, Laxman Prasad Mishra said, “Science and research have always fascinated me, and this fascination gradually turned into an overwhelming desire. After developing a deep interest in software development, I decided to set it as my life’s goal.”

Speaking to this correspondent, Laxman’s father, Anil Kumar Mishra, who lives in a rented house in Guwahati, recalled, “We were devastated when my son lost the remaining 10 percent of his vision due to wrong treatment in Guwahati. But I did not lose hope. I visited hospitals across India, even in Nepal, spending nearly my entire life’s savings of about Rs 15 lakh, but all my efforts failed. Still, as my son has achieved a rare feat despite all odds, I have resolved to continue the struggle. I will keep fighting to help him overcome the challenges that lie ahead.”

Despite his visual impairment, his exceptional intellect and hard work helped him secure a good rank in JEE, leading to his selection at IIIT Nagpur.

Laxman’s father, with his limited income, is struggling to fund his son’s four-year B Tech programme. He has appealed to kind-hearted individuals, organizations, and institutions to come forward and support his son’s education. For those willing to help, Anil Kumar Mishra may be contacted at 80114 86133.

Laxman’s story is an inspiration, proving that with courage and support, even the toughest barriers can be overcome. Contributions to help him achieve his dream would not only change his life but also serve as a beacon of hope for many others facing similar challenges.







