Visa woes leave Afghan student at Jorhat AAU in limbo

Jorhat, Jan. 13: A citizen of Afghanistan, who has completed his master's programme at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, and is hoping to pursue higher studies at the same place, has his fate hanging in balance following expiry of his student visa and rejection of his application for extension of his visa.

According to an official source, the matter has been intimated to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata, the decision of which will determine whether Salim Rehmani can stay here or will be sent back.

AAU registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain told The Assam Tribune that Rehmani had passed his two-year master's course in Agricultural Business Management under the Economics and Farm Management Department of AAU, and had also been given the relevant certificate.

Gohain said that Rehmani wished to further apply for the Phd programme, but as his visa has expired and he did not get an extension, he was asked to leave by the university authority.

However, Rehmani said that he is hampered by paucity of funds. The registrar added that for the time being, the former student has been provided accommodation in a hostel of the university and the issue has been intimated to the Jorhat district administration.

A source informed that after receiving this information, the Jorhat district commissioner has forwarded the matter to the superintendent of police of Jorhat.

The source further said that the SP has written to the FRRO in Kolkata, and based on what decision the FRRO takes, action will be taken accordingly.

"If FRRO, Kolkata's response is negative then a no- tice will be issued by the dis- trict administration to the student to go back, and the Central government will be informed accordingly," the source added.

